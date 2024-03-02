Police urge vigilance

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force is urging drivers and pedestrians to remain vigilant and assume responsibility for their safety following the occurrence of four serious accidents in the last 24 hours.

Director of Traffic Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mitieli Divuana says the first accident in the Northern Division which took place yesterday afternoon in Labasa town.

He states that a 60-year-old man was allegedly struck by a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old woman while crossing near the Labasa market.

The victim sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Labasa Hospital.

In another incident, a 13-year-old student was reportedly hit by a vehicle while crossing the road at the Cargill Place junction in Nakasi.

SSP Divuana states that the student failed to notice an oncoming vehicle driven by a 36-year-old man due to a bus parked near the junction.

The student was initially taken to Nakasi Health Centre and later transferred to Colonial War Memorial Hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

SSP Divuana also states that a third serious accident involving a police officer along Ratu Dovi Road.

He says that a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man collided with a car driven by a 33-year-old woman, resulting in the police officer’s motorcycle being hit from behind.

Fortunately, the police officer sustained only minor injuries.

This morning, a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old man veered off the road in Koroqaqa, Baulevu, causing serious injuries to the victim, who was subsequently transported to Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

SSP Divuana stresses the importance of alertness among drivers and pedestrians emphasizing that a momentary lapse of concentration could lead to severe injuries or even death.

He is urging for a change in mindset emphasizing that everyone shares equal responsibility for road safety.