Police urge shared responsibility after CWM car break-ins

Police are urging the public and institutions to share responsibility for security following repeated reports of vehicle break-ins at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says security officers are already deployed to guide and patrol hospital parking areas, and that law enforcement cannot be everywhere at all times.

“We cannot deploy police officers everywhere in this country. Taking ownership on all of us should be the change of mindset now, rather than leaving everything and blaming the police.”

Staff at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital have raised concerns over repeated break-ins and damage to vehicles parked on hospital grounds.

A staff member has claimed that the temporary closure of the main Special Outpatients Department parking area for maintenance has forced workers to park along Extension Street.

They say vehicles parked there are being targeted almost daily, with staff returning to damaged cars or stolen items after long shifts.

The staff member says the situation has added stress to already demanding working conditions.

Hospital workers are now calling for urgent action, including increased security presence, regular police patrols, and temporary protective measures until permanent parking arrangements are put in place.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu had told FBC News earlier that he will instruct the Medical Superintendent to investigate the incidents and ensure appropriate steps are taken to keep hospital staff and their property safe.

