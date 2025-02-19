Police to beef up visibility on the ground

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has ordered officers to increase visibility on the streets and conduct searches to curb hard drugs.

According to Tudravu officers have been briefed on strict enforcement, including detaining suspects for up to 48 hours if necessary.

“What I’m trying to get now is going back to the basics of things, searching on the spot, and search on the spot, visibility, and the uniform to be present on the ground. That is a big proactive deterrence and which is something we are improving on.”

Tudravu states that the police’s efforts are now focused on disrupting the supply chain, and officers involved in drug operations have been reminded to remain active in their roles.

“We will be disrupting all areas as I’ve stated. We are going to our supply chain, the mode of our operation that we work on, is we listen we hear information and then we go and pull Marijuana from the farm I’ve directed the operations, sleep on the farm, comb the areas.”

Tudravu is optimistic that the Fiji Police Force will be able to alleviate criminal activities in local communities.

