Police to analyze video for possible incitement

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
September 12, 2021 6:38 am

A video posted on social media after a court case on Friday will be closely analyzed by police to assess whether it is tantamount to incitement, or threats of violence.

The video that accused the judiciary of bias was brought to the attention of police by concerned citizens and shows one Manoa Malani making comments that could be tantamount to incitement and violence in the general community.

The video emerged after a court ruling against Veronica Malani, who wanted a judicial review of the Director of Public Prosecutions decision not to charge Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum for an alleged bombing incident almost 35 years ago.

“Remember we are warriors. I want to reiterate that. This is Fiji don’t try and start something you can’t stop.” 

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says they will thoroughly go through the video.

“I’ve been alerted on the contents of the video by concerned citizens and we will be sitting down analyzing the video on Monday.”

 It’s a thirty-minute video of both Manoa and Veronica Malani making numerous wild allegations, racist comments, and aspersions against the judiciary.

“Be grateful we’re civil and be grateful we are going through the courts because if we go back to how we were in those days – no one will stop us. Not even your weapons or your guns.” 

In the video, Malani claims his family was threatened via a yet to be identified email and also claims that an unnamed person tried to bribe him and his wife for 50 million dollars which they refused to accept.

“We will make sure that what you dish to us, we will dish back to you ten times even without the army and police. Even if they are on your side. We will conquer all of you. Remember that.” 

The Police Chief says he will meet with the Criminal Investigations Department tomorrow.

“People are individually analyzing it now then we will sit together on Monday and share our ideas on that with reference to the laws that are in place.” 

FBC News has sent questions to the office of the Chief Justice and is making attempts to seek comments from the Malani’s.

