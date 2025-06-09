Police tightens safety

Protecting traffic officers from growing road dangers has become a top priority for police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe said officers face daily danger while directing traffic and carrying out roadside checks.

He made the comments following a new partnership between the Fiji Police Force and the Land Transport Authority to boost enforcement operations over the next two months.

ACP Vusonilawe said several safety protocols have been reinforced to protect officers working in busy and hazardous road environments.

He said these include high visibility reflective vests, clearly marked patrol vehicles with warning lights activated, traffic cones and barricades and coordinated team operations to improve officer security.

“And for them to be in partners, so one is on the road, one is on the watch, so on the watch can also advice or warn the officer who’s on the road to watch the vehicle thats oncoming or the risk that has been observed, so all officers have to observe the risks before they are deployed or execute their duty on the ground.”

ACP Vusonilawe stressed that these measures are vital in reducing crashes, injuries, fatalities and traffic offences.

He said they also promote shared responsibility for road safety.

He warned that recent trends remain deeply troubling. He pointed to public service vehicle drivers overloading buses carrying schoolchildren, motorists attempting to cross flooded roads, speeding, fatigue related crashes, dangerous overtaking and loss of vehicle control.

ACP Vusonilawe said non-compliant road users would face regulatory and criminal consequences.

He said increased enforcement visibility was a reminder that road laws are in place to protect lives and must be respected.

