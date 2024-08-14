Police seize meth and marijuana, three arrested

[Source: Fiji Police / Facebook]

Police seized more than 50 zip lock plastics containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine, and 15 sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana, during a raid yesterday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations Livai Driu says two men, aged 53 and 29, were arrested and are in custody for this matter.

ACP Driu says the raid was conducted by the Nausori Crime team in Raralevu.

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old man was arrested in Solovi, Nadi, after he was found with more than 170 sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

He says the suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues.

ACP Driu says the police will heighten their focus on those involved in the distribution and sale of illicit drugs based on past trends, as major social and sporting events are often targeted by pushers and dealers.