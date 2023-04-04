Police prepare as increased movement anticipated

[Source: File]

The Police Force is urging members of the public to ensure their safety and security is always prioritized.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Livai Driu highlighted this in light of the Easter weekend as they anticipate increased movement.

He says opportunists will try to take advantage of the situation by committing crimes.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Driu is encouraging Fijians to liaise with their nearest Community Police Post, Station and crime prevention committees to work together in keeping our communities safe this long weekend.

The Chief Operations Officer says operations have factored that a lot of social, sporting and leisure activities are planned this long weekend, and is reminding the public to plan ahead to avoid rushing, resulting in accidents.

ACP Driu says officers will be pushed forward to assist with Divisional operations this Easter long weekend.