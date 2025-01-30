Police post proposed to curb vandalism

Businesses in Votualevu, Nadi, claim they are facing significant losses due to drunkards vandalizing their property and scaring away customers.

Business owners attribute the issue to unemployed individuals who gather to drink and use drugs, leading to unruly behavior.

Rohinesh Sharma, Director of Crispy Chicken Shack, claims these individuals often steal food and drinks from customers, forcing the business to absorb the loss from frequent refunds.

Sharma adds the issue has escalated over the past two years, threatening to force the business to shut down if a solution is not found quickly.



[Director of Crispy Chicken Shack Rohinesh Sharma]

“We see them carrying drugs, like we all know how they carry drugs, on those foil bags and whatever it is, we know it’s drugs, they deal, they smoke here, they sit right here on these tables and they smoke, then we call the police, by the time police come, they run away, it’s like that.”

Sharma and another business owner expressed frustration over the police’s delayed response to incidents.

Muni Latchmi Naidu, owner of The Sandwich Bar, claims that police intervention is ineffective, as they leave after each incident, allowing the drunkards to return.

Both Naidu and Sharma are stressing that establishing a police post will be a more effective solution.

Responding to these claims, the Divisional Police Commander for the Western Division, Iakobo Vaisewa, confirmed that a temporary police post will be established.

“We have discussed because, you know, the hype of those illegal activities is always towards the weekend, so, by tomorrow, we’ll commence with our operation there.”

DPC Vaisewa says the delays in responding to reports are due to the high population in the Namaka to Votualevu area, which often strains their re-sources.