Police officers urged to change public perception

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force as an organisation is not corrupt, it’s the actions of a few that have created that perception says Acting Commissioner Juki Fong Chew.

The acting COMPOL has as a result challenged officers to work towards changing public perception through the conduct of good work.

He made by comments during the medal award ceremony held at the Fiji Police Academy this morning.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Fong Chew says he has received messages of praise on the work done by the Force, however he adds that these are few compared to the most damaging examples they portray when an officer is charged and produced in court.

He adds that he takes the criticism with a good heart, knowing that police officers can change.

The Acting Commissioner is encouraging the officers to continue the good work amidst the rapidly evolving criminal landscape.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Fong Chew awarded the Fiji Police Medal, Fiji Police Long Service Medal and Fiji Police Overseas Service Medals to officers serving at Police Headquarters, Criminal Investigations Department, Special Branch, Police Mobile Force, Fiji Police Academy, Fiji Police Forensics and Science Services, Operations, Traffic Unit, Building and Maintenance Unit, Bands, and WATERPOL.