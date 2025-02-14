Police nab drug suspects

[ FilePhoto ]

A team from the Fiji Police Detector Dog Unit yesterday arrested a man allegedly found in possession of illicit drugs while on mobile patrol in Kinoya, Nasinu,.

The officers were drawn to the suspect, who was carrying his child, because he was acting suspiciously while talking to another man in a car.

A search revealed packets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

A further search at his residence, where a second suspect, a woman, was present, led to the discovery of more packets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Both suspects were taken into custody, and the seized substances have been sent for analysis.

Police said investigations into the discovery are continuing.

