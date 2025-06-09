Police nab 14 drunk drivers in overnight blitz

Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook

A 17-year-old student and provisional license holder was among the 14 drivers arrested for drunk driving last night.

The Police Traffic Enforcement Unit from Police Headquarters conducted a second round of Random Breath Test operations along the Namaka–Nadi corridor last night.

Another traffic team carried out the same operation in the Suva area.

A total of 320 drivers underwent Random Breath Tests along the Namaka–Nadi corridor, resulting in 11 arrests for drunk driving.

In Suva, 38 drivers were tested, and three were arrested for drunk driving.

According to police, of the 14 drivers arrested last night, five were provisional license holders, three were public service vehicle drivers, and six were Group 2 license holders.

