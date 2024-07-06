Police make multiple arrests and drug seizures

[Source: Fiji Police/Facebook]

The deployment of K9 capabilities continue as Operations Yavirau ramps up its efforts of disrupting the illicit drug trade and associated crimes.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says snap checks and searches were conducted with the help of the Fiji Detector Dog Unit and Police Dog Unit, leading to seizures of both white and green drugs.

ACP Driu says apart from teams focusing on the special operations, officers on routine duties will also conduct snap searches on individuals found to be acting in a suspicious manner.

In the past 48-hours arrests were made in Suva, Lakeba, Nanuku Settlement, Lami, Lautoka City, Nausori Highland Road, and Tukavesi.

He says some arrests and seizures were made through joint deployment and snap checks while others were as a result of information and intelligence gathering.

More than 10 people are in custody as the investigations continue.