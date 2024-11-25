Police investigate two separate deaths

Investigations are underway following the discovery of two bodies in separate cases in Suva and Navua this morning.

The first case was reported at the Navua Police Station following the discovery of the body of a man floating in the Navua River near Naitata.

The victim in his 40s was identified by relatives and he was last seen leaving home for work on Friday last week.

A post-mortem will be conducted to confirm the victim’s cause of death.

In a separate incident reported in Suva, the body of a woman was found in a hotel this morning.

The victim was a guest and investigators are working on confirming her identity and the circumstances surrounding her death.

Investigations continue into both cases.