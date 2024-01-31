Police investigate alleged temple break-in

Police are investigating a report of an alleged break-in at a temple on Calia Back Road in Navua.

Police say the incident at the Sita Ram Mandir happened sometime between Monday and yesterday.

An unknown person broke into the temple and stole musical instruments, microphones, and a donation box.

These items are all valued at over $3,400.

Police say the suspect allegedly entered the temple by removing louver blades from a side window of the temple.

The investigation is underway.