Police increase presence ahead of Easter long weekend

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

There will be increased police presence from today into the Easter long weekend.

In a statement, the Fiji Police Force says they will heighten operations leading up to the long weekend in anticipation of increased movement before and during the Easter break.

Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu, says the intent is to assist members of the communities in developing a sense of safety and security awareness.

ACP Driu says operations are gearing towards the Drua matches, Easter services, Easter processions, sporting tournaments, picnics, and other social activities expected to take place this weekend.

He adds that the public can expect snap traffic checkpoints on our roads and police deployment to popular picnic spots.

ACP Driu emphasizes that safety and vigilance are paramount, as complacency can lead to accidents.