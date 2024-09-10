Police hunt for man after woman’s death

Raiwaqa Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was allegedly seriously injured by her partner.

Police says the incident occurred yesterday afternoon, and the matter was reported to Raiwaqa Police after the victim was found motionless inside the home.

Initial information gathered was that the two had a heated argument whereby the suspect allegedly took an object and injured the victim, resulting in her death.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say another woman who was staying with the couple relayed the incident to her partner, whereby a report was lodged.

The suspect fled the scene, and officers are pursuing his whereabouts.

Investigations continue, and a postmortem will be conducted to confirm the victim’s cause of death.