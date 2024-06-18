Police Forces forge alliance against transnational crime

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Intensifying national, regional, and global law enforcement efforts in tackling transnational organized crimes was the subject of a historic meeting between the Fiji Police Force and the Colombian National Police yesterday.

The meeting made possible through the support of the Australian Federal Police saw senior Colombian National Police officials, meet with the Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew, and senior officers.

The meeting coordinated by the AFP aimed at consolidating regional and global alliances in disrupting criminal syndicates through the sharing of experiences and information.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Colombia is also considered a key Australian partner in the fight against international serious and organized crime.

The Force says the meeting opened the door to the valuable sharing of experiences, lessons learned in dealing with various criminal networks, structures of highly organized crime, sharing of information, and intelligence, best practices, and the use of technical capabilities.

With Colombia being located at a crossroads between North and South America, the Caribbean Sea, and the Pacific Ocean, the forum heard of the emerging challenges faced by the Colombian National Police even with comprehensive capabilities at their disposal.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Colonel Echavez Martinez says while the countries may be different geographically and speak other languages that should not impede the efforts of working together for one purpose.

Martinez says those in the crime network or groups don’t know each other and speak different languages. Still, they share a common purpose, and it is important to work together to be more effective in tackling organized crime.

Similar sentiments were shared by the Acting Commissioner Juki Fong Chew.

Fong Chew says it is a historic moment for Fiji Police and thanked the Australian Federal Police for the opportunity to look at ways to work together.