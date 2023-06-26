Police force records more than 9,000 assault cases against women

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew. [Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

More than 9,000 assault cases have been recorded against women and girls in the last four years.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew highlighted this during the Gender Family Harm Workshop in Nadi today.

According to Chew, during the period of 2018 to 2022, they recorded 9,126 cases of assault causing actual bodily harm, 32 cases of murder, 1,363 cases of common assault, and 1,555 cases of sexual offences.

The Police Commissioner says the Police Force has been receiving more than 2400 reports of crime against women, with assault being the prevalent offence.

According to Chew, these victims are mostly between 18 and 39 years old.

Article continues after advertisement

He says crime against women also shows a worrying trend for girl victims.

“Of the 7226 reported cases between 2018 and 2022, 5017 victims were girls, with the most prevalent being assault and sexual offences. I am told that the outcome of this workshop is for the PICP to have a stronger focus on ending violence against women and girls and improving response and services to gender-based violence.”

Chew says women play a central role in both the formal and informal sectors.

He says their role is often underappreciated, and as law enforcement agencies, they need to ensure that women and children are provided with a safe and conducive environment to engage and participate without fear or intimidation.

He says there is a need for everyone to take responsibility for their roles.