Break-in at Valelevu temple leaves worshippers distressed

Members of the Adi Shakti Nav Durga Mata Mandir on Kanace Road in Valelevu are appealing for public assistance following a break-in that left the temple damaged and more than $2,000 worth of property stolen.

A member told FBC News that the incident allegedly took place yesterday afternoon during heavy downpours, between midday and the early evening hours.

He alleged that unknown individuals forced their way into the temple by breaking through interior walls, causing extensive damage to the building.

Among the items stolen were the temple’s sound system and machinery, with total losses estimated to exceed $2,000.

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He said that for devotees and community members, the incident has been particularly painful, as the temple serves not only as a place of worship, but also as a gathering space for religious, cultural, and community activities.

The member described the break-in as a deeply disturbing violation of a sacred space and said the incident has left worshippers shaken.

The matter has been reported to the Valelevu Police Station.

The temple committee is calling on nearby residents, businesses, and motorists to assist by checking CCTV cameras or dashcam recordings from the area during the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity or the stolen sound equipment is encouraged to come forward.