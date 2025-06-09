Ebola outbreak in DR Congo claims at least 100 lives

source: BBC

At least 100 deaths have been reported in an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with more than 390 cases suspected, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has told the BBC.

Jean Kaseya warned that with no approved drugs or vaccines people should follow public health measures, including at funerals of Ebola victims.

There are also two confirmed cases and one death in Uganda, says the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak of the current strain of Ebola, which is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, an international emergency.