Police cracks down on illicit drug trade

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu has underscored the close connection between the illicit drug trade and other criminal activities, emphasizing the need to address this issue to curb the surge in various crimes.

ACP Driu acknowledges that while some may profit from the drug trade, others will endure the long-term consequences of drug use.

The Force has directed all efforts towards combating the drug trade as the festive season approaches, which typically witnesses a rise in drug-related activities.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

ACP Driu reveals that law enforcement efforts across all five policing divisions have intensified, with several arrests and successful operations over the past two weeks.

Raids and intercepts have resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs.

In the Northern Division, a joint task force, including officers from the Narcotics Bureau, Crime Intelligence Unit, and Savusavu Police, uprooted more than 300 plants believed to be illicit drugs.

Dried leaves, suspected to be marijuana, were seized from suspects at the Savusavu Market, leading to the arrest of two farmers.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

On Taveuni, over 50 plants were found on a farm allegedly owned by a 31-year-old farmer, along with dried leaves and seedlings.

In the Central Division, a 29-year-old farmer from Kadavu was arrested in Suva, allegedly in possession of over 100 sachets of dried leaves and a bag containing branches believed to be marijuana.

Kadavu saw the arrest of a 46-year-old woman at the Vunisea Jetty, where she was allegedly found with a bag containing bundles of dried leaves, believed to be marijuana.

The Eastern Division reported arrests, including the apprehension of a 54-year-old man by Levuka Police following the discovery of dried leaves and branches believed to be marijuana.

The Western Division witnessed arrests in Nadi, where white crystals, suspected to be methamphetamine, were discovered in separate raids.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Rakiraki Police uprooted close to 50 plants believed to be marijuana from a farm owned by a man in his 20s, and in another raid, several plants allegedly belonging to a 40-year-old farmer were seized.

In Sigatoka, a man and a woman were arrested with sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana and a substantial amount of cash suspected to be proceeds of crime.

A successful raid in Vunato, Lautoka, led to the seizure of plastics containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana, resulting in the arrest of a woman and two men.

As the festive season approaches, the Police Force is committed to maintaining the safety and security of the nation and making efforts to prevent a surge in drug-related activities and the associated consequences.