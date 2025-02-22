News

Police conduct several drug raids

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

February 22, 2025 11:20 am

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are ramping up efforts to disrupt the drug supply chain, conducting numerous raids and arrests across all five policing divisions this past week.

Recent operations have yielded significant results, with seizures of marijuana plants, dried leaves, seeds, and cash.

In the Western Division, a 39-year-old man from Tagitagi, Tavua, was arrested following a police search of his property.

Police discovered plants and potted plants all believed to be marijuana on his farm.

Officers from the Eastern Division discovered a marijuana farm in Nabulini, and investigations are underway to identify the owner of the property.

Further arrests were carried out in Korovou and Levuka for possession of illicit substances.


[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

In the Western and Southern Divisions, more individuals suspected of drug trafficking were arrested.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested in Wailoaloa, Nadi after officers seized several parcels of dried leaves believed to be marijuana from her residence.

A separate operation in Kalokalo Crescent in Nasinu led to the arrest of four men after a police dog from the K9 Herb unit located a zip-lock bag containing sachets of dried leaves, suspected to be marijuana, concealed within an old couch in a makeshift shed outside their home.

Over $1,000 in cash was also seized during the raid.

Divisional operations are being beefed up with the support of the Serious Organized Crime and Intelligence Unit, Fiji Detector Dog Unit, Fiji Police Dog Unit and the Narcotics Bureau.

Police have expressed their gratitude for the continued support from the public, emphasizing the vital role that community information and tips play in the fight against the drug trade.

