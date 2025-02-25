Police assist in evacuation efforts

[ Source: Fiji Police Force ]

Police officers are assisting with the manning of evacuation centers in the Southern, Eastern, Northern and Central Divisions.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says coordination with the National Disaster Management Office continues in light of the weather situation, as a heavy rain warning remains in force for the whole of the Fiji Group.

ACP Driu says teams are on standby and ready for deployment, calling on those living in low lying areas to be vigilant by taking appropriate action regarding their safety.

The Public is strongly urged to be on high alert and to strictly adhere to advisories issued by the relevant authorities.

People affected by the weather have been urged to contact the Fiji Police Force on 917 or the National Fire Authority on 910 or Police Command and Coordination Centre on 9905296 should they need assistance with moving to higher ground.