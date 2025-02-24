Police and military join forces to strengthen security

In a bid to restore public trust in the Police Force and the justice system, Police have joined forces with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to reinforce safety and security across the nation.

This strategic partnership is designed to enhance community-police relations, boost law enforcement efficiency, and ensure that every citizen feels protected and supported.

By working together, both forces aim to deter crime, improve response times, and build stronger ties with communities.

Police Director of Operations and Senior Superintendent of Police, Kasiano Vusonilawe, emphasized that a key priority of the Force is to maintain a strong and visible presence on the ground.

“To win the hearts and minds of the people and restore their trust in the police… So, we are already outnumbered, which is why we seek assistance from them to help us increase our security presence on the ground.”

Vusonilawe adds that the military is also providing crucial assistance in the successful destruction of the more than 4 tonnes of methamphetamine seized in raids over the course of the next seven days.

He adds that their support has been vital in ensuring that the operation runs smoothly, with both forces working in unison to eliminate the illegal substances efficiently and effectively.

