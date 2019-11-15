Pneumonia a major cause of death in children in Fiji

Pneumonia is a major cause of death for children younger than five-years in Fiji.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong made this comment while acknowledging the provision of 24 new oxygen concentrators provided through a joint project by Rotary Club Suva and Rotary Club of Remuera Inc of Auckland to Cure Kids.

Dr Fong says oxygen treatment can reduce the death of children from pneumonia by 35 percent.

Besides the 24 new oxygen concentrators provided by the two Rotary clubs, Cure Kids has now established eight new sites increasing its coverage to 14 sites in Fiji.

Suva’s Rotary Club President Deepak Rathod says they are pleased the project is expanding to the peri-urban areas.

The grant provided by the two Rotary clubs has also enabled Cure Kids to extend its partnership with the Ministry of Health to treat respiratory diseases.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says this will benefit young children with severe pneumonia, and newborn babies who often need oxygen therapy.