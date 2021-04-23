PM visits Wainibuku site

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has today been briefed on the update of works being undertaken at the damaged site of the Wainibuku Reservoir.

A major landslide on Sunday night due to the heavy rain caused the dislocation of a 450mm pipeline affecting water supply to the greater Suva/Nasinu areas.

The PM was accompanied by Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Uusmate, and was advised on what the progress is on the water restoration for residents in the Suva/Nasinu area.

Minister @JoneUsamate together with @FijiPM visited the restoration works currently being undertaken at the dislocated water pipe section of the inlet to the Wainibuku reservoir as a result of a major landslide. The Prime Minister was briefed on-site on the progress of works. pic.twitter.com/KzxU85ktjM — Fiji Infrastructure and Meteorological (@infra_fj) May 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Bainimarama and Usumate also visited the Adi Cakobau School isolation facility and both were briefed on the status of those accommodated at the facility.