News

PM visits Wainibuku site

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 4, 2021 3:03 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at the damaged site of the Wainibuku Reservoir [Source: Fiji Infrastructure and Meteorological/Twitter].

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has today been briefed on the update of works being undertaken at the damaged site of the Wainibuku Reservoir.

A major landslide on Sunday night due to the heavy rain caused the dislocation of a 450mm pipeline affecting water supply to the greater Suva/Nasinu areas.

The PM was accompanied by Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Uusmate, and was advised on what the progress is on the water restoration for residents in the Suva/Nasinu area.

Meanwhile, Bainimarama and Usumate also visited the Adi Cakobau School isolation facility and both were briefed on the status of those accommodated at the facility.

