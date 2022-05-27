PM thanks Multinational Combat Engineering team

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday visited soldiers and engineers rebuilding the Lekutu Secondary School in Bua.

Based at the Lekutu Government Station, the Multinational Combat Engineering team is led by the Australian Defence Forces and includes their counterparts from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, the New Zealand Defence Forces and the French Army.

They have been part of the team constructing the seven classroom buildings since early last month.

Bainimarama thanked the team for the assistance rendered to the people of Fiji.

“I thought I’d take this opportunity to come and see you and thank you for the wonderful work you are doing for the people of Fiji, the people of Vanua Levu and the children of this district. I know you will be parting company soon, troops from France will be leaving tomorrow (today) morning. As you leave please take the wonderful memories of this place.”

Bainimarama says he hopes to meet with the French Foreign Minister soon to convey Fiji’s gratitude and has done the same with the New Zealand Foreign Minister.

He will also relay the same to new Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong who concluded her Fiji visit today.