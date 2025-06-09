PM signals tougher stance on crime and poverty

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

One of the greatest threats to peace within Fiji’s own communities is poverty, says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

In his New Year’s address, he warns that poverty strips people of dignity, limits opportunity, and undermines social cohesion.

Setting out the government’s direction for this New Year, Rabuka said tackling poverty was inseparable from national stability, outlining a policy agenda anchored in economic resilience, disciplined fiscal management and social protection.

Article continues after advertisement

He said development must be visible and measurable across every village, settlement, and island.

The Prime Minister said the past year focused on restoring confidence in public institutions, tightening accountability, and reforming how government delivers services.

He pointed to progress on the constitutional review and the work of the Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission, urging those affected by the political upheavals of 1987, 2000, and 2006 to come forward.

Rabuka said truth was essential to healing, healing to unity, and unity to long-term progress.

Despite global uncertainty, Rabuka said Fiji’s economy has continued to stabilize with recovery in tourism, agriculture, and small and medium enterprises supporting jobs and household incomes.

While acknowledging ongoing cost-of-living pressures, he said government policy would remain focused on inclusive growth that delivers tangible relief for families, not just positive macroeconomic indicators.

Looking ahead, Rabuka said fiscal policy in 2026 would prioritize strengthening domestic revenue, reducing exposure to external shocks, and managing debt responsibly to protect future generations.

He said transparency and efficiency in public spending remain non-negotiable with every dollar required to deliver clear social and economic returns.

Rural and maritime development remains central to the government’s agenda. Rabuka states that major investments are underway in roads, bridges, jetties, water systems, electrification, schools and health facilities including works at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital and subdivision hospitals.

He said economic empowerment was not about handouts but about providing access, infrastructure and opportunity.

On law and order, the Prime Minister said the government would intensify efforts against illicit drugs and violent crime.

He confirmed stronger coordination between the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to enhance border security, intelligence and rapid response, alongside deeper regional cooperation to combat transnational criminal networks.

Rabuka said social protection measures would continue this year including support for wages, housing, transport, education and essential services.

He confirmed the continuation of the $200 Back-to-School Scheme and the conversion of student loans into work bonds, aimed at easing financial pressure on families while strengthening workforce participation.

Closing his address, Rabuka called for restraint, respect and responsibility in public discourse, particularly online.

He said nation-building cannot be left to government alone, urging Fijians to approach this New Year with unity, goodwill and shared purpose, grounded in faith, hope and collective effort.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.