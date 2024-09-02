PM sends condolences for late Maori King

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has extended his condolences to the Maori people following the passing of Maori King Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII.

Speaking in Parliament this morning, Rabuka says there will be a letter of condolences to honor the late King.

Rabuka also acknowledges the relation shared with the Maori people as he also thanked them for their role in the development of sports in Fiji, particularly the days of the Maori All Blacks.

He adds that Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu is expected to attend the funeral later this week to represent the government.