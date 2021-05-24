Home

PM reaffirms Fiji’s commitment to Korea

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
October 3, 2021 12:03 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to exploring new opportunities for future collaborations with Korea.

This will be further solidified as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the formalisation of Fiji-Korea relations.

Conveying a congratulatory message to Korean President, Moon Jae-in, on the occasion of National Foundation Day – Bainimarama says the two nations have shared a common bond of friendship and mutual respect.

Bainimarama extended Fiji’s best wishes to the President and the people of Korea for their continued success and prosperity.

He says Korea’s compelling story of rapid economic development continues to inspire nations such as Fiji.

On the regional front, Korea was also commended for its commitment to sustainable development.

The Head of Government looks forward to the opportunity presented at the upcoming Foreign Minister’s Meeting in November to consolidate and further enhance our collective efforts for the region.

