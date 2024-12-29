PM Rabuka meets Salote Radrodro

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka today met with former Member of Parliament Salote Radrodro.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka today met with former Member of Parliament Salote Radrodro.

This marks his first meeting with the former MP since her release from prison in September.

The visit was unplanned; however, while en route to Nabalebale after completing his road tour in Bua, the Prime Minister decided to stop at Radrodro’s home in Namulomulo, Bua.

Article continues after advertisement

The Radrodro family was surprised by the Prime Minister’s visit after returning from church, but they expressed gratitude for his caring nature and consideration for the former MP.

The former MP was happy to see the prime minister and wished him luck for the New Year.

The Prime Minister, along with Fiji’s Ambassador to China, Robert Lee, discussed potential rural-based projects and developments with Radrodro and fellow villagers.

These initiatives could benefit villages in Bua and across Vanua Levu.

Rabuka then continued his tour to Nabalebale, Savusavu.

.