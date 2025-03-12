PM questions accountability in civil servant’s death

[Source: Ministry of Civil Service]

A tragic workplace accident that killed a civil servant and injured two others has raised questions about the application of the no-fault clause in such incidents.

Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Service Sitiveni Rabuka speaking on the Consolidated Review Report of the Ministry of Civil Service 2019-2021 Annual Reports, challenged whether accountability had been overlooked.

In the recent accident, three civil servants were involved.

One lost his life while seated in his office when an explosion in the next room turned debris into a deadly projectile.

The object pierced a wall, striking and killing him instantly.

“Look back at that no-fault clause, I wonder if there was really no fault on anybody’s part. On this three, perhaps no fault somebody had defaulted on the way.”

Extending condolences, Rabuka acknowledged the loss of Manoa Tui and the serious injuries sustained by Moape Tunia and Serukali Ledua.

This incident took place on Monday.

He pointed to ongoing reforms in the public service, highlighting the recent establishment of the Fiji Learning Institute for Public Service (FLIPS) as a key initiative.

Concerns over job security and delayed annual report submissions were also raised.

The government, Rabuka assured, is working to ensure reports are tabled on time and that legislative reforms now allow previously terminated employees to reapply for positions.

The reversal of the no-job policy, which affected 320 civil servants, was cited as a move to restore fairness and stability in the sector.

The loss of skilled personnel to overseas opportunities remains a challenge, with Fijian civil servants highly sought after in Australia and New Zealand.

While acknowledging this reality, Rabuka emphasized efforts to strengthen ties between gov-ernment, civil servants, and senior management to retain talent.

With over 30,000 people employed in the public service, the Coalition Government, he said, remains committed to fostering a high-performing workforce.

The newly established FLIPS has already attracted regional interest and is expected to serve as a training hub for civil servants across the Pacific.

Rabuka once again recognized the seriousness of the recent accident, reinforcing the need for continuous improvement in workplace safety and accountability.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu raised concerns about the loss of critical skills within the civil service and suggested exploring policies like counter-offers for key talents, similar to those in Papua New Guinea.

He also reiterated the need for better working conditions in rural areas to support civil servants in their roles.

