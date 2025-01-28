PM proposes plan for CWM upgrades

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says it was a practice to allocate money in the budget for infrastructure upgrades, but in the past years this has not happened.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has made a proposal to his cabinet on how the standard of the Colonial War Memorial Hospital can be improved alongside other rundown infrastructures.

Rabuka says it was a practice to allocate money in the budget for infrastructure upgrades, but in the past years this has not happened.

He has made the proposal with his cabinet, and it is at the discretion of the finance minister for consideration.

Article continues after advertisement

“There used to be a practice of allocating about 10 percent of the total cost of government infrastructure for renovation and repairs every year. A budget was established to account for the value of buildings and facilities. That is no longer the practice now, but the Minister for Finance may want to reintroduce that concept.”

Rabuka stresses that poor planning has contributed to the lack of maintenance.

“A lot of those things that are now dilapidated are coming to the end of their life term anyway, and we should have been ready for it a long time ago.”

The Ministry of Health was allocated $540 million in the current financial year.

Since the condition of CWM Hospital came in the spotlight, a number of organizations have stepped in to help.

This includes a partnership with Australia to develop a comprehensive Master Plan for CWM Hospital.