PM meets Senator Kennedy Jr

[ Source : Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka / Facebook ]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka met with the new U.S. Secretary for Health and Human Services, Senator Robert F. Kennedy Jr in Washington yesterday.

Rabuka says having known Senator Kennedy personally for some time, they had an open and candid conversation, taking the opportunity to catch up.

Senator Kennedy will oversee key agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Article continues after advertisement

He is the son of former U.S. attorney general and senator, Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of the late U.S. president John F. Kennedy and Senator Ted Kennedy.