PM farewells Israel's Ambassador

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

The Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka, hosted a farewell lunch for the non-resident Ambassador of Israel to Fiji, Roi Rosenblit, at the Grand Pacific Hotel.

Ambassador Rosenblit concluded his week-long visit after meeting senior government officials and the Heads of Mission in Suva.

They discussed opportunities for cooperation in mutual interests, particularly capacity-building and skills development training, and areas of agriculture, technology, business, and investment.

Prime Minister Rabuka stated that they discussed reciprocal diplomatic relations between the two countries as well as potential locations for Fiji’s embassy in Israel.

He stated that Jerusalem should be the location for Fiji’s new embassy; however, this would first have to be discussed by the coalition partners.