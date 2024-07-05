PM encourages civil servants to voice opinions freely

The Civil Service Day celebration

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka addressed civil servants today, emphasizing that the people of Fiji deserve nothing less than their best efforts.

Speaking at the Civil Service Day celebration, Prime Minister Rabuka underscored the need for exemplary service, particularly towards marginalized and vulnerable communities.

He reminded civil servants that taxpayers, as their employers, have expressed concerns about some services provided.

He says, in response, the government is committed to reviewing and reforming the civil service to ensure high-quality and timely service delivery.

Prime Minister Rabuka encouraged civil servants to actively contribute to this reform process without fear.

“I urge you, as head of government, to express your views honestly and make suggestions impartially during the reform process. As Prime Minister and Minister for the Civil Service, I affirm that it is our duty to advise and mine to implement those improvements that enhance our service to the people.”



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [right] during the Civil Service Day celebration

He emphasized that civil servants’ primary role is to serve the people and implement government policies impartially. Rabuka dispelled the notion that civil servants owe loyalty to the government of the day, stressing the importance of political neutrality in their work.

Rabuka says civil servants must remain politically neutral and perform their duties without bias.

He adds that if unable to do so, it may be best to consider a different career path.

The Prime Minister stressed that serving with malice is a disservice not only to oneself but also to the people of Fiji.