PM emphasizes about rebuilding Fiji

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

As Fiji marks its 53 years of independence today, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has commended the journey of resilience, unity and the unwavering spirit of Fijians.

He says this year’s Fiji Day theme, “Rebuilding Fiji Together,” reflects not only aspirations but also the indomitable spirit that has guided people all through the years.

Rabuka also states that as the Pacific continues to face unique challenges, the threats of climate change loom large, casting a shadow over islands and communities.

He also highlights the vision that transcends national borders, the “Pacific Zone of Peace,” that has been introduced by the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Rabuka says this vision embodies the very essence of our commitment to peace, mutual respect, and unity in the region.

He says the rising sea levels, frequent cyclones, and displacement of people are daily reminders of the urgency of addressing this crisis.

Rabuka adds that in these trying times, the “Pacific Zone of Peace” becomes not just an aspiration but a lifeline, a call for global solidarity in the face of environmental challenges that threaten our very existence.

He is also reminding us all that peace is not only the absence of conflict but also the presence of cooperation and understanding among our people.

The Prime Minister says that in our multicultural society, peace serves as the cornerstone that nurtures unity and drives progress.

Rabuka is also urging all to pledge their commitment to safeguarding and enhancing the peace that underpins Fiji’s progress.