PM details secret weapons mission of '87

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at the commissioning of a new research vessel for the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources yesterday

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has revealed how arms and ammunition were secretly brought into Fiji in 1987 using a naval survey ship.

Speaking at the commissioning of a new research vessel for the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources yesterday, Rabuka described the strategic measures taken to ensure the weapons reached Fiji undetected.

He recounted that during preparations for the political upheaval of 1987, Fiji lacked sufficient arms and ammunition. To address this, a Navy hydrological survey ship, purchased in Singapore was commissioned before its return voyage.

“I realized that we didn’t have enough weapons and ammunition in Fiji to do what I wanted to do. So I sent a very quick message to the captain who was there to pick up the ship and surprised him by asking that, get that ship commissioned in Singapore before you sail back to Fiji.”

Rabuka explained this decision, saying the commissioning allowed the ship to fly a naval flag, ensuring it avoided inspection at international ports.



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

He said the ship’s captain was instructed to load arms and ammunition en route, which were successfully brought back to Fiji.

The Prime Minister said these measures were necessary at the time to achieve what needed to be done.

His remarks offered a rare glimpse into the behind-the-scenes tactics of 1987, highlighting the extent of planning and resourcefulness involved.

Rabuka’s comments were made during the launch of a state-of-the-art research vessel which will serve as a floating laboratory for marine geological studies and coastal surveys.

The vessel is equipped with advanced tools to map the ocean floor, study tectonic activity and support communities affected by climate change.

The Prime Minister said the new vessel marks a significant step in understanding Fiji’s marine ecosystem.

He also spoke on the importance of integrating scientific research with traditional knowledge to address critical issues such as climate change and sustainable resource management.

The PM said there was a need for informed planning to prevent disasters, referencing the recent earthquake in Vanuatu.

Rabuka said early geological surveys could have guided city planners and engineers in designing structures that mitigate damage from such events.

The new vessel is expected to provide critical insights into the ocean’s mysteries while contributing to Fiji’s resilience against climate-related challenges.