PM cannot interfere with Fiji Airways decision

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today stressed that he cannot interfere with the Fiji Airways management board decision.

A former Fiji Airways flight attendant pleaded with the Prime Minister if he could assist them in getting their jobs back as they were terminated four months ago.

Orisi Rayaqona says he is bringing the matter to the leader of the nation, in hope of getting assistance.

[Orisi Rayaqona – standing in a green shirt]

“I’ve been working for Fiji Airways for the past 30 years and this is the face of Fiji to the world Mr Prime Minister and I have done my share to raise Fiji to the world wherever I go but this has happened to us, so I have taken this opportunity to come down here and in front of my Nasautorotoro clan to raise this up with you.”

Responding to the question, Bainimarama says he cannot do anything.

“Unfortunately for you, I can’t do anything about it. I never interfere with any board, I never interfere with any chairmanship of any board. I leave it to the board and the CEO’s to decide what’s good for the company, any company in Fiji so unfortunately, I cannot tell you what’s happening behind the scenes.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama also visited the staff and chief executive of Fiji Airways today.