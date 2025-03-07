PM calls for cooperation in Constitution review

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says they will need the cooperation of all representatives in Parliament when reviewing the 2013 Constitution.

Rabuka says that while the 2013 Constitution has guided the country through transitions of government in the previous two general elections, the government believes that its review is essential.

He states that the review is necessary to reflect the voices and aspirations of the people.

Rabuka says it is their responsibility to address the Constitution as proposed by the government in the Constitution Amendment Bill.

“If we have to go back to them and solicit their support. Canvass their views in a special committee or another commission. Whichever way we are going to solicit that support. We are currently the voices of the people.”

He acknowledges that they may not like the idea of reviewing the Constitution, but they are duty-bound to do so.

He is inviting all Fijians to participate in the review process.

Rabuka says it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that the people actively participate in the promulgation of the laws they are required to obey.

