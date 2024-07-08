PM calls for combined effort in building Fiji

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is calling for unity and collective effort in building a better Fiji.

While responding to the 2024/2025 National Budget, Rabuka acknowledged the challenges faced by the nation but emphasized that these difficulties can be overcome together.

“I can just say Fiji has been wounded Mr Speaker, but those wounds can be healed. We can do this together. All of us … starting here in this House. The people of Fiji are awakening to a compelling truth: although we are divided by language, customs, and traditions; we nonetheless share something that binds us; something that should make us brothers, sisters and neighbors. We belong to Fiji. These islands are home to us all.”

Rabuka also touched on recent criticisms of the government’s performance, reminding parliament of the anticipated challenges.

He says this came amidst all the ups and downs of democracy, attendant controversies, and robust exchanges of opinions.

He says he is not aware of any democratic government that does not face accusations of incompetence or poor management.

“I remind the House again that during the elections in 2022, I anticipated an incoming government would face enormous difficulties, loaded with frustrations; and it would take time to get things right. There is no way in the world we could overcome these in the first 18 months in office. However, I can say with confidence we are steadily getting a grip on the virtual reconstruction of the country. Perhaps we need to be more effective in communicating that.”

While touching briefly on his portfolio, Rabuka says Fiji now has diplomatic relations with more than 182 countries and those relationships are of vital importance.