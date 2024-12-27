PM announces Cabinet shake-up

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has announced plans to reassign some of the ministerial portfolios currently under his responsibility.

This decision comes in the wake of increasing demands on his time and responsibilities.

The Prime Minister, who oversees multiple critical sectors including Foreign Affairs, Climate Change, Civil Service, Public Enterprises and Veteran Affairs has been juggling an expanded portfolio including the Police and Immigration Departments.

His involvement in these areas follows the temporary stepping aside of Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua.

Tikoduadua’s decision came after the revelation of unauthorized passport issuances linked to the Grace Road human rights allegations, prompting an immediate investigation.

Rabuka expressed frustration with the workload.

He pointed out that managing such extensive responsibilities has been taking a toll.

In light of these challenges, Rabuka confirmed that changes would be made to streamline his Cabinet.