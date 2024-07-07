PM acknowledges civil servants

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while hosting the permanent secretaries at a dinner [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is urging the permanent secretaries to set achievable targets in their respective miniseries.

Rabuka made the comments while hosting the permanent secretaries at a dinner on Friday.

He says the main objective of the civil servants is to give the people a prosperous nation that will ensure harmony and improve the standard of living.

Article continues after advertisement

“I do not know what drives you. Is it your past achievements that brought you to this position? If so, then you are resting on your laurels. Whatever it is that drives you, change your focus to serving the people of this land as best as you can in the time that you’re given to perform the role you’ve been called to”.

During the meeting, Rabuka acknowledged the work and the contributions of the civil service towards the country’s governance.