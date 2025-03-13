PM accuses Opposition of betrayal over Constitution Bill

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during an interview with FBC News.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka states that the Opposition would have secured the constitutional amendments they sought if the Constitution Amendment Bill 2025 had progressed to the third reading on Tuesday night.

Speaking to FBC News, the Prime Minister admits that the government had lobbied for support, but the Opposition took a different approach on the floor of Parliament.

“We were attacked again from behind him, but I still felt they would be able to come together and vote for the second reading because the changes they wanted to incorporate into the bill would have come during the third reading.”

Rabuka, however, did not reveal who all from the independents they had lobbied and hoped for their support.

The Prime Minister adds the government will not be seeking an opinion from the Supreme Court right away.

He says that this will be discussed first with Cabinet.

“Not necessarily, not right away; we will have to consider the options and how viable those options are.”

Rabuka states should all other options fail, Fiji will have to continue with the 2013 Constitution.

The Constitution Amendment Bill did not get the 75 percent majority that is required for the amendments to take place.

The final vote count was 40 in favor, 14 against and one did not vote.

