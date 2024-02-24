Plans to upgrade railway infrastructure

While many tramlines in Fiji’s sugar sectors remain closed due to poor conditions, efforts are underway to carry out maintenance after a comprehensive study.

Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh says they will engage India-based engineering company Rail India Technical and Economic Service for assistance.

While the last survey was conducted eight years ago, Singh stresses the importance of generating new recommendations to improve the rail network.

“We’re looking at a railway system, right from Rakiraki to Lautoka, which could transport cargo as well as cane. So this is something that there’s another team will be coming in the next couple of weeks.”

Singh adds railway system serves as the most cost-effective means of cane transportation.