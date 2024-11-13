Plans to tackle employment gaps through new survey

The government will soon be able to strengthen its approach to employment opportunities, particularly for migrants, as it works to address long-standing challenges in filling critical job sectors.

This follows the completion of the 2023-2024 Employment and Unemployment Survey, conducted by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics.

While previous surveys have indicated an unemployment rate of around 4.5%, this new data will provide a more detailed breakdown, including age groups, sectors, and specific geographical areas.

Chief Executive Kemueli Naiqama says the survey will provide essential insights into the country’s labor market, helping to identify where the government needs to focus efforts to reduce unemployment and fill employment gaps.

“Likewise, it will be broken down into desegregated level. The age group, we can determine by then most of the unemployed citizens are in what age group. And it will assist policymakers to look at particular sectors that can assist those unemployed to be employed.”

Naiqama adds the next step is to analyze and clean the data, with the final report expected in mid-2025.