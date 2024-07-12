Plans to reduce failure and non-completion rates

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The government has incurred a loss of $160 million from 21, 685 tertiary students who studied under government’s support but failed to complete their studies.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro highlighted this while contributing to the amendment of the Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Services Amendment Bill.

The amendments include changes like defining “at-risk student” as someone identified by a school who doesn’t meet academic standards.

Article continues after advertisement

Radrodro adds TSLS will try its best to identify non-performing or at-risk students so that they can be assisted in improving their grades.

He says this will also promote transparency and accountability of funds.

“This is due diligence before taxpayers’ funds are used to provide scholarships for new programs. The coalition government is conscious that taxpayers’ money should be used where employment is available for graduates.”

The Education Ministry will ensure that tertiary institutions have sufficient learning support and remedial measures for students to reduce failure and non-completion rates.