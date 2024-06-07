Plans to establish child well-being center

[File Photo]

A child well-being center, a first for Fiji will soon be established.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya states that they plan to make it a one-year program providing drug rehabilitation and psychological support for children.

Tabuya adds after completing the program, these children will return to their families and try to complete their formal education.

She states that the Ministry is working with donor partners and they are working to fast-track the process.

“We’ve actually signed a memorandum of understanding with the Methodist Church. They have given us their property to achieve this purpose.”

Tabuya highlights that drug trafficking and consumption is a major issue and there is a need to protect young Fijians.

“Then we can train them in vocational training and find meaningful employment and also work with the families, see what the family issues are, provide family assistance so that they can be reintegrated back into society.”

This move by the Ministry to build a Child Center has also been incorporated in their budget for the next financial year and they are hoping that the Finance Ministry will accommodate this project.