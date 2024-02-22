Plans to enhance staff training: Tunabuna

Agriculture staffs

The Ministry of Agriculture is focusing on bolstering the capabilities of its technical workforce to meet current demand.

Assistant Minister Tomasi Tunabuna acknowledges past problems with staff training and is now taking action to improve the situation.

Tunabuna highlights the need for providing international exposure for staff.

“It’s an area that we are now focusing on, and we would like to send many of our officers for further training so that we can equip them with the required expertise needed to service the agriculture sector.”

Tunabuna says that by prioritizing staff development, the Ministry aims to revitalize the agricultural sector.