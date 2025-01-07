Plans for increased police visibility

The Fiji Police Force will be focusing on drafting a proposal for additional funding aimed at increasing visibility in key business areas.

This follows a recent incident involving Virgin Australia airline crew members who were allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed, raising concerns about public safety.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew agrees there is an urgent need for a stronger police presence.

He says such incidents highlight the vulnerabilities in certain areas, particularly at night when criminal activities are more likely to occur.

“And we are looking forward to that coming up in the next quarter, to put in our proposal, because we have our restructure and review that is there already, but it was not fulfilled in the previous last two years.”

Fong Chew stresses that more resources and personnel will be deployed to increase patrols and visibility in areas identified as high-risk.

Meanwhile, Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says he will take his proposal to Cabinet to increase security in the area.

“The Martintar street, it’s very popular, the restaurants and bars and all that and we want to keep it that way to be a very popular street. We may have to look into the reinforcing of the policing in that area.”

The Fiji Police says the proposed funding will support efforts to create a safer environment for everyone, ensuring that police are more accessible and visible where they are most needed.